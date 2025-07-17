Dream Fest 2025 to light up Baku with four days of global music stars

17 July 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

From July 23 to 26, the picturesque Sea Breeze area in the suburbs of Baku, on the Caspian Sea coast, will host the much-anticipated international music festival Dream Fest 2025, Azernews reports.

Organizers have promised a spectacular event featuring a welcome program and a grand gala concert, bringing together world-renowned stars for four days filled with music, dance, and unforgettable experiences.

Grand Opening Night

The festival kicks off on July 23 with a dazzling lineup of top Azerbaijani artists alongside international stars on the main stage. Among the performers are Nicole Scherzinger, EMIN, SEVANNA, Zulfiyya Xanbabayeva, Brandon Stone, Tunzale Aghayeva, IVKA, Merab Amzoevi, Roza Zergerli, AISEL, Anar Aghayev, Nigar Jamal, Faig Aghayev, Aygun Kazimova, Zamig Huseinov, Miri Yusif, Efendi, Cosa Nostra, and Elene Ninidze.

For the first time, an impressive roster of Azerbaijan's most beloved musicians will perform their greatest hits on a single stage. Nicole Scherzinger, who enchanted audiences last summer and praised the festival's organization, returns with a promise of an electrifying performance. This time, she will captivate the crowd in outfits by the Azerbaijani fashion brand AFFFAIR, designed by Rufat Ismailov.

Heartfelt Tribute and Solo Performances

The second day, July 24, will be dedicated to a moving tribute to the legendary Muslim Magomaev. This rare homage will feature beloved compositions performed by contemporary artists, presenting his timeless hits in fresh, original interpretations.

In addition to the tribute, the evening will showcase solo concerts by a stellar lineup including YUKNAN, Alessandro Safina, EMIN, Emilia Yagubova, Nigar Jamal, Brandon Stone, Merab Amzoevi, Tunzale Aghayeva, Roza Zergerli, Elchin Azizov, Nasiba Abdullayeva, Farrux Zokirov, and Blue.

Super Star Day: Nostalgic Dance Celebration

On July 25, Dream Fest will turn back time with a night dedicated to the dance hits of the 80s and 90s. Audiences will be swept away by the infectious energy of timeless classics and enjoy an evening of vibrant dancing by the Caspian shore.

This year's lineup features international artists appearing at Dream Fest for the first time, including Sandra, Haddaway, In-Grid, Ottawan, EMIN, Aqua, Kosheen, No Mercy, Kevin McCoy (formerly of Bad Boys Blue), and Secret Service, performing the unforgettable tracks that have kept hearts beating for decades.

Super Hit Day: Spectacular Finale

The festival's final day, July 26, promises a grand parade of chart-topping hits and an impressive show on the main stage.

Attendees will sing along and dance to the music of popular artists whose concerts are often hard to attend.

Performers on the closing night include Tyga, Jah Khalib, EMIN, Ceza, and Alizade, ensuring the festival ends on a high note with a celebration of vibrant music and unforgettable moments.