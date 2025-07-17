Garabagh horse named “Dostlug” presented to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at Jidir Duzu plain [PHOTOS]
On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha, Azernews reports.
A presentation of Garabagh horses took place at the site.
President Ilham Aliyev presented a Karabakh horse named “Dostlug” (meaning “Friendship”) as a gift to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.
