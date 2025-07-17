Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of photo exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of Nature Conservation in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

17 July 2025 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On July 16, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, attended the opening of the photo exhibition "National Parks – 12 Wonders of Azerbaijan", held in the Seaside Park, Azernews reports.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of nature conservation activities in Azerbaijan.

The event, organized by the IDEA Public Union, features photographs showcasing the nature, rich flora and fauna of specially protected areas and national parks, and the unique biodiversity of Azerbaijan.