Azerbaijan accelerates energy sector as third strategic frontier

17 July 2025

Nazrin Abdul

As part of its energy diversification strategy, Azerbaijan is now focusing on electricity—particularly from renewable sources—as a new export pillar. The government has set ambitious targets: by 2030, 30% of domestic electricity consumption is expected to come from renewables, and the country aims to export 4 GW of electricity to Europe. This could generate up to $5 billion in foreign exchange annually. Even before these European exports are realized, regional demand for Azerbaijani electricity is already rising. During January–May 2025, Azerbaijan exported 14.9 million kWh of electricity to Iran, generating $423,000 in revenue. This marks a 4.8% increase in both volume and value compared to the same period in 2024.

