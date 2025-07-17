Azerbaijani, Kazakh special forces strengthen military co-op through experience exchange

17 July 2025 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

A high-level meeting was held between the Special Forces (STF) of the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to exchange combat experience and strengthen military ties, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the delegations conducted a comprehensive exchange of views on key operational topics, including the use of weapons and ammunition, military equipment, unit structure in hypothetical enemy scenarios, and rules for operational deployment and improvement of combat readiness.

The Kazakh delegation was also briefed on Azerbaijan-made strike drones, showcasing the country's growing defense manufacturing capabilities.

As part of the program, a demonstration exercise was conducted at the Combined Forces Training Ground, where participants observed the combat use of weapons and tactical activities of Azerbaijani units in action.

The event concluded with the presentation of commemorative gifts to the visiting Kazakh delegation, symbolizing the deepening of defense cooperation between the two countries.