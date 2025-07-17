Azerbaijan to participate in international transport and logistics exhibition in Kazakhstan

17 July 2025 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

From September 30 to October 2, 2025, Kazakhstan's capital Astana will host the 28th Kazakhstan International Transport and Logistics Exhibition (TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025), a key event in the regional transportation calendar, Azernews reports.

According to AZERTAC, the exhibition will take place at the Atakent Exhibition Complex and will bring together participants from Azerbaijan, other CIS countries, and Central Asian republics, as well as Iran, Italy, Poland, Finland, China, Estonia, Turkiye, and Russia. Both private sector companies and official state representatives are expected to attend.

TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025 will showcase a wide range of services and products, including freight forwarding, transport, port and terminal services, and manufacturers of automotive, rail, and air transport vehicles.

In addition to the main exhibition, the event will feature several parallel conferences and forums, including the “New Silk Way” Business Forum, and thematic conferences on “Development of Shipping, Terminals, and Ports in the Caspian Sea” and “Transport and Logistics Market Trends.” The program will also include business sessions, panel discussions, and bilateral meetings, providing a vital networking platform for regional and global players.

The event highlights the growing importance of Eurasian connectivity, with Azerbaijan playing a critical role as a regional transport hub linking East and West through key infrastructure like the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and the Port of Baku.