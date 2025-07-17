Azerbaijan, South Korea expand cooperation in supreme audit sphere

17 July 2025 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and South Korea in the field of supreme audit institutions is steadily expanding, according to Lee Mi Hyun, head of South Korea’s Board of Audit and Inspection, Azernews reports.

Lee Mi Hyun highlighted the strong and growing ties between the two nations, particularly in the field of public sector auditing.

“The friendship and partnership between South Korea and Azerbaijan continue to develop steadily,” she said. “In particular, our collaboration in the auditing sphere is noteworthy. The exchange of information and experience between the supreme audit institutions of both countries is increasingly active. This cooperation contributes to the strengthening of institutional capacity, as well as greater transparency and accountability.”

Lee also emphasized the significance of the 62nd meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), held in Baku, describing it as a key platform for deepening such cooperation.

“Conferences like this play a vital role in fostering mutual understanding between nations and facilitating professional knowledge exchange,” she noted. “Azerbaijan’s high-level organization of this event is a clear testament to the country’s commitment to international cooperation. Moreover, the collaboration between South Korea and Azerbaijan extends beyond auditing and includes other areas as well.”