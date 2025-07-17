Aghdam’s Kəngərli village welcomes returnees after decades of displacement [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

17 July 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues.

Azernews reports that those who have relocated to the village of Kəngərli in the Aghdam district are families who had been temporarily settled in various parts of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 43 families – 176 people – have been resettled in the village of Kəngərli.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care they have received. They also conveyed their appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army that liberated our lands, to our heroic soldiers and officers, and offered prayers for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path.

It should be noted that currently, more than 43,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. This number includes not only the former internally displaced persons who have been relocated but also those involved in the implementation of various projects in the region, employees of local branches of different state institutions, as well as those working in reactivated healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy facilities.