Vietnam-Azerbaijan Business Council holds first meeting in Hanoi

17 July 2025

The inaugural meeting of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Business Council and a bilateral business forum were held in Hanoi, the capital of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Azernews reports.

The event was organized with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Vietnam and co-hosted by the Vietnam National Association of Entrepreneurs (VINEN), Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The forum took place ahead of the 3rd session of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation.

The event brought together senior government officials from both countries, along with business leaders and representatives from various sectors including food, agriculture, industry, textiles, transportation and logistics, and cotton production.

The forum began with the national anthems of Vietnam and Azerbaijan, followed by the screening of a documentary highlighting the development of bilateral relations.

In keynote speeches, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Hoang Long, highlighted the growing economic and trade ties between the two nations. They expressed satisfaction with the progress made through the intergovernmental commission and emphasized the potential for expanded cooperation across various sectors.

Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, presented an overview of trade, investment, and business relations between the two countries. He also spoke about Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate and outlined opportunities for future collaboration. Emphasizing the importance of mutual support, Aliyev called for turning these partnerships into tangible outcomes.