Health Ministry meets with Pfizer delegation to strengthen vaccine collaboration

17 July 2025 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A high-level meeting took place at the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a delegation led by Dmitry Kozenkov, Pfizer’s Head for the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia, Azernews reports.

Welcoming the delegation, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev highlighted Azerbaijan’s proactive approach during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that vaccines from four internationally recognized manufacturers were deployed across the country. Among these, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was emphasized as a key tool in Azerbaijan’s vaccination campaign. Minister Musayev also underlined that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use, reinforcing its global credibility and safety.

Expressing readiness for future cooperation, Minister Musayev stated that the Ministry is open to exploring the introduction of additional vaccines vital for protecting the health of Azerbaijan’s population.

In response, Dmitry Kozenkov praised Azerbaijan’s distinctive and effective response to the pandemic from its early stages. He commended the Azerbaijani government for swiftly implementing measures that not only curbed the spread of COVID-19 but also minimized its impact on the economy and society.

The meeting fostered a productive exchange of ideas on expanding collaboration between Pfizer and the Ministry of Health, with a focus on scientific research and medical innovation to further enhance public health outcomes in Azerbaijan.