People's Artist Gabil Guliyev holds seminar on acting in Lankaran [PHOTOS]

17 July 2025 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The project "Theater from Generation to Generation", organized by Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) is underway, Azernews reports.

With the support of the Lankaran-Astara Regional Cultural Department, a thematic seminar took place at the G. Valiyev Cultural Centre in Lankaran.

The guest speaker at the seminar, titled "Acting Art: The Dilemma of Traditions and Modernity," was People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gabil Guliyev.

MEMİM employees Daglar Yusifov and Nijat Hasanzade emphasized the importance of the "Theater from Generation to Generation" project, which also covers the regions of the country. It was noted that such projects, in addition to increasing interest in theatrical art in the regions, also contribute to the enrichment of artistic perception and aesthetic taste of the audience.

People's Artist Gabil Guliyev spoke about his path in art, the relationship between the theater and the audience. He also touched upon such issues as the secrets of acting, creative possibilities, audience interest, classical traditions and modern views in art, and answered the questions of interest to the participants.

Note that the main goal of "Theater from Generation to Generation" project is to promote the development of national theater by creating a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences across generations, as well as to increase interest in this field by integrating modern global trends into art and fostering an active creative environment and popularizing theater among youth.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.