Another renovated courtyard under "Our Courtyard" project opened for residents' use [PHOTOS]

17 July 2025 22:09 (UTC+04:00)

On July 17, a newly renovated courtyard encompassing multi-story residential buildings and housing over 3,500 residents in the Yeni Gunashli “AB” residential area of Baku’s Surakhani district was opened for public use. The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

As with other sites renovated under the "Our Courtyard" project, the refurbished space was designed with accessibility in mind, ensuring ease of movement for people with limited mobility. Facilities have been created to support the development of children across all age groups and encourage youth participation in sports. The yard features a football pitch with artificial turf, a chess area, various sports equipment, and playgrounds for children. Additionally, gazebos, numerous benches, birdhouses, and cat shelters have been installed. The area is also equipped with new lighting poles, surveillance cameras, renovated building facades, and upgraded infrastructure, including new asphalt, roofing, and electrical lines.

In line with the restoration of green areas, seedlings of various trees and shrubs have been planted. To combat air pollution, dense vegetation such as common marble ivy and other climbing plants has been strategically planted along the yard's perimeter, forming “green barriers.”

The "Our Courtyard" project, spearheaded by Leyla Aliyeva since 2017, aims to improve cleanliness and environmental quality in courtyards across the capital, promote green spaces, foster areas for meaningful recreation, and ensure safe and comfortable living conditions for residents. To date, 159 residential areas have been landscaped and handed over to the public under this initiative.

IDEA also encourages residents to submit proposals and requests regarding yard improvement and reconstruction. Requests can be sent to the "1113" hotline or to the email address [email protected] .