President Ilham Aliyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had joint dinner in Shusha [PHOTOS]
On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a joint dinner in Shusha.
According to Azernews, the dinner marked the conclusion of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty’s visit to Azerbaijan.
