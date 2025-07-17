UK lowers voting age to 16 in major electoral reform

17 July 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

By the time the next general election takes place, the UK is expected to lower the national voting age to 16—a landmark shift that could bring around 1.5 million new young voters into the democratic process for the first time, Azernews reports.

UK Democracy Minister Rushanara Ali announced that the initiative aims to empower young people and ensure their voices are represented in shaping the country’s future.

“This is about giving young people a say in the decisions that directly affect their lives—climate, education, jobs, and the economy. Lowering the voting age is a step towards a more inclusive and forward-looking democracy,” Ali said.

The proposal is part of a wider package of reforms included in the new electoral legislation. If passed, it would mark the most significant change to voting rights in the UK since 1969, when the minimum voting age was reduced from 21 to 18.

Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds in Scotland and Wales already enjoy the right to vote in local and devolved parliamentary elections. However, in England, Northern Ireland, and in UK-wide general elections, the voting age remains 18. The upcoming reform would unify the standard across all parts of the UK, making 16 the new legal voting age nationwide.

Supporters of the move argue that today's youth are more politically aware and engaged than ever before, particularly on issues such as climate change, social justice, and digital rights. Critics, however, question whether 16-year-olds have sufficient life experience to make informed decisions at the ballot box.

Still, if the law is passed in time, the next general election could see high schools and colleges become hotbeds of political discussion and civic engagement—ushering in a new generation of voters ready to shape Britain's democratic future.