Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration Head engages with UAE Accounting Authority delegation [PHOTOS]

17 July 2025 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

On July 17, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Samir Nuriyev, held a meeting with a delegation led by Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the Accounting Authority of the United Arab Emirates, underscoring the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing trajectory of bilateral relations, which have expanded significantly across economic, energy, transport, and cultural spheres. Special emphasis was placed on the momentum generated by President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to the UAE and the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which has laid the groundwork for broader cooperation.

UAE companies’ contributions to Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector were highlighted as an example of successful collaboration, reflecting shared goals in sustainable development. The sides also touched upon the progress of reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, noting the return of internally displaced persons to their homes under the leadership of President Aliyev.

Gratitude was extended to the UAE for its financial support of humanitarian demining activities, a crucial component in facilitating safe resettlement and regional restoration.

The meeting also included discussions on anti-corruption reforms, legal frameworks, and institutional accountability. Both parties reviewed the achievements and ongoing efforts of Azerbaijan’s Anti-Corruption Commission and the UAE's Accounting Authority, with a focus on enhancing transparency and governance.

In closing, the two delegations exchanged views on further opportunities for expanding bilateral and international cooperation, reinforcing the long-term strategic vision shared between Baku and Abu Dhabi.