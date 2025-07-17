ADA University expands access to higher education with new state-funded admissions [PHOTOS]

17 July 2025 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

On July 17, 2025, ADA University held an information session announcing the launch of state-ordered admissions for the 2025–2026 academic year, marking a key step toward making high-quality education more accessible and inclusive in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The session brought together university leadership, faculty members, applicants, and parents to discuss the framework of the newly introduced state-funded places. Under this initiative, students who succeed in the entrance exams conducted by the State Examination Center (SEC) will be admitted to tuition-free programs and receive monthly scholarships based on academic performance.

ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev highlighted the strategic significance of the program: “This initiative will make a significant contribution to the quality of higher education, the realization of the potential of young people, and the development of the country's human capital. Since the establishment of the university, our main mission has been to build a higher education institution in Azerbaijan that surpasses the level of education provided abroad.”

A total of 180 state-ordered places have been allocated to ADA University for the upcoming academic year. These slots are distributed across high-demand fields in two academic groups:

Group I:

Computer Science – 30 places

Computer Engineering – 30 places

Mathematics – 30 places

Information Technologies – 30 places

Group II:

Finance – 30 places

Economics – 30 places

ADA graduates and current students, including Economics alumna Aydan Mammadzadeh and Mathematics student Omar Askerzadeh, also spoke at the event, sharing their personal experiences and academic journeys.

Although the current program focuses on specific disciplines, plans are underway to expand the number of state-ordered places to cover a broader range of academic programs in the coming years. This development reflects a broader national strategy to strengthen the country’s talent pool by removing financial barriers to higher education.