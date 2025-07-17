Victims injured and taken captive by Armenian armed forces testify in court [PHOTOS]

17 July 2025 23:21 (UTC+04:00)

On July 17, an open court hearing continued in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. They stand accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes - including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war - genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses stemming from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The hearing, held at the Baku Military Court under the presidency of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each defendant was provided with an interpreter in their preferred language and defense counsel.

The session was attended by the accused, their legal representatives, several victims, their legal successors or representatives, and state prosecutors.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the members of the judicial panel, prosecutors, interpreters, and others to victims participating for the first time, explaining their rights and obligations under the law.

Victim Aladdin Akbarov testified that he was taken hostage by the enemy in 1990. During two months in captivity, he slept on concrete and, in response to questions from prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, stated that his teeth were broken, his head was injured, and he suffered other injuries. His weight dropped from 87 kg to 45 kg during captivity.

Idris Mammadov reported being captured in February 1993 during combat. He was held in Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories occupied by Armenian forces at the time, including a basement, in Khankendi, and Shusha prison. Responding to prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, he said he endured torture, beatings with batons, fists, and kicks, and was given minimal bread and water during his three-month captivity.

Maarif Rustamov stated he was severely injured during the 44-day war in 2020 in the Murovdagh area of Kalbajar on September 27. Responding to prosecutor Nasir Bayramov, he noted two others were injured and four were killed in the incident.

Ilham Asgarov recounted being captured with eight other Azerbaijani soldiers in July 1993 in the Aghdara direction. He said one captive named Azer died due to torture and beatings. Asgarov escaped after five months. Responding to Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, he confirmed enduring beatings and torture, with lasting injuries including a broken arm and head scars.

Bakhtiyar Jalilov testified that he was injured by sniper fire from Armenian forces on October 2, 2020, while serving in Kalbajar during the 44-day Patriotic War.

Suleyman Sofuyev said he was injured during the April 2016 clashes while serving as a soldier. Responding to prosecutor Fuad Musayev, he stated the incident occurred while defending against an Armenian attack.

Sohrab Asgarov reported being injured on May 12, 2023, in Kalbajar due to a provocation by Armenian forces. In response to Special Assistant to the Prosecutor General Tugay Rahimli, he noted that soldier Mahammad Garayev was martyred, and several others were injured.

Teymur Khidirov was injured on November 3, 2020, during the 44-day war when a shell fired by Armenian forces exploded while he was in a vehicle. The injuries caused severe health issues, making it difficult for him to testify.

Imran Imranli stated he was shot and wounded during a provocation by remnants of Armenian forces and illegal Armenian armed groups in Kalbajar on the night of July 27–28, 2021.

Renat Aliyev reported receiving a gunshot wound in Tovuz on September 14, 2020, due to an Armenian provocation, resulting in serious health damage and a 35-day hospitalization.

Shakir Ismayilzade was injured on November 3, 2020, in Tartar during the 44-day war due to a mortar shell explosion fired by Armenian forces.

Malid Ganbarov testified that he was injured on November 8, 2020, in Dashalty by a mortar shell explosion during the 44-day war.

Vusal Mahmudov reported sustaining multiple shrapnel wounds and burns on September 27, 2020, the first day of the 44-day Patriotic War.

Etibar Mammadov was captured in 1993 in the Aghdara direction and held in Shusha prison for seven months. He testified that he and other Azerbaijani captives and hostages endured torture, resulting in deaths.

Shirin Bayramov was captured by Armenian forces on January 12, 1994, and held in Khankendi, including at the former 366th regiment’s location, for eight months. He endured regular beatings and humiliating treatment, stating, “My nose was broken three times and I suffered other injuries.” He escaped with other Azerbaijani captives and hostages.

Aghagul Bayramov, Shirin’s brother, was captured with him on January 12, 1994, and held for two years and five months.

Firangul Karimova, a displaced person from Khojaly and witness to the genocide, stated that four of her relatives were killed during the massacre: her father Firuz Samran oglu Karimov, grandfather Samran Soltan oglu Karimov, grandmother Firangul Mammad gizi Karimova, and uncle Soltan Samran oglu Karimov. She described finding their bodies on March 20, noting her father was tortured, with his forehead skin peeled off, and her grandmother’s leg missing below the thigh.

Sadig Khudayarov recounted the Khojaly genocide on the night of February 25–26, 1992, when he was at his grandfather’s house. Forced to flee, they encountered enemy forces on February 27. A man named Mehdi was killed, and his uncle was wounded. His mother became a second-group invalid due to injuries from a rifle butt, and his father suffered broken ribs from torture.

Farzani Najafzade was injured in August 2022 in Hadrut due to a mine explosion planted by the enemy.

Zamin Hatamli was injured on December 7, 2023, in the liberated Kurdlar village of Fuzuli district while plowing land with a tractor, due to a mine explosion planted by Armenian forces, which also destroyed the tractor.

Rasul Jafarov was captured with soldier Afig Gasimov on January 4, 1993, by Armenian forces. Held in Aghdara, Girmizi Bazar, and Shusha, he endured torture, including boiling water poured on him and knife cuts. He stated, “There is no healthy part left on my body.” While held in a farm in Girmizi Bazar, an Armenian named Artur broke the jaw of Azerbaijani captive Habil Bayramov, who died a week later due to injuries and inability to eat. Azerbaijani captives buried Bayramov’s body near the farm under Armenian orders. Jafarov was freed on August 24.

Nail Naghizade was wounded on April 2, 2016, in Tartar by sniper fire from Armenian forces. In response to accused Levon Mnatsakanyan, he confirmed the incident occurred during defense against an Armenian attack.

Jahid Ismayilov was injured on October 2, 2020, in Goygol at a combat post due to a mortar shell explosion fired by the enemy during the 44-day war.

Sabuhi Ibrahimov and Sakhavat Rashidov testified to injuries sustained due to provocations by Armenian forces.

Tarzan Musayev reported a closed head injury from a mortar shell explosion on October 10, 2020, during the 44-day war.

Babak Mammadli was injured during the April 2016 clashes in Talish village, Shishtapa post. He noted that his twin brother, Javidan Mammadli, was killed during the 44-day war, with his body returned after 127 days.

Yasin Mehraliyev was injured by a mine explosion planted by the enemy while working for a company in the liberated Sighnag village of Khojaly district.

Shamil Mammadov was injured on July 14, 2022, in Dagh Tumas village of Jabrayil district while transporting wheat for “Azersun” due to the explosion of two anti-tank mines planted by the enemy, resulting in the amputation of his left leg.

Vagif Hasanov lived in Khanabad village of Khojaly until 1988, when he and his four young children were threatened by Armenians and forced to flee. He settled in Aghdam, stating, “My two houses were looted.”

The victims also responded to questions from the accused, their defense lawyers, and representatives.

The trial is scheduled to continue on July 18.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state—including the aforementioned criminal association—on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals—Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan—are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and other articles.