Garabagh Revival Fund to undergo ISO Anti-Bribery Certification

18 July 2025 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Garabagh Revival Fund has initiated the process to obtain ISO 37001:2025 certification for its Anti-Bribery Management System, aligning its operations with internationally recognized standards, Azernews reports, citing the Fund.

The Fund has already started the necessary preparations for certification, which will involve several key stages:

Certification Process:

Initial Audit: An assessment of the Fund’s current management system to determine its compliance with ISO 37001:2025, followed by a detailed report in Azerbaijani.

External Surveillance Audit: A full audit conducted by an independent body. If the results are satisfactory, the Fund will be granted the ISO 37001:2025 certificate, recognized in international registries.

First Surveillance Audit: Conducted after certification to ensure ongoing compliance. A corresponding report will be prepared in Azerbaijani.

Second Surveillance Audit: A follow-up compliance audit, with findings to be documented in Azerbaijani.

Fund Overview:

The Garabagh Revival Fund operates from Baku and currently has no regional branches or offices. It employs 37 full-time staff, including a 9-person administrative team. The Fund plays a key role in supporting the reconstruction and redevelopment of territories liberated from occupation in Azerbaijan. Its mission includes attracting investments, fostering public-private partnerships, and promoting information and awareness both domestically and internationally.

Internal Auditor Training:

As part of the certification initiative, the Fund will also organize a comprehensive internal auditor training program on anti-bribery management systems, covering:

Principles of anti-bribery management

Benefits of implementing an anti-bribery system

Requirements of the ISO 37001 international standard

Steps to develop and implement an effective anti-bribery system

The role of leadership and employee awareness in combating bribery

Risk assessment and the importance of due diligence

Monitoring and continuous improvement of the anti-bribery framework

At the end of the training, all participants will receive certificates of attendance. Those who successfully pass the relevant exam will be awarded an internal auditor certificate.

This move reflects the Fund’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and adherence to global governance standards as it contributes to the sustainable development of the Garabagh region.