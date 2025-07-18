Victim held hostage and tortured in Armenia for being Azerbaijani testifies in court

18 July 2025 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

On July 18, during a hearing at the Baku Military Court, a victim named Kərəm Mammadov testified that he was held hostage in Armenia on March 7, 1990.

As reported by Azernews via AzerTag, he stated that he had travelled to the area between Zangilan and Kapan districts in a “UAZ” vehicle to restore the communication lines. Accompanying him were workers named Shakir Avaz oglu Baghirov, a driver from the Zangilan District Communication Centre named Emin, and another man named Emin, who served as the assistant to the local commandant.

As they were inspecting cable lines and entered the courtyard of the Kapan communication center, Armenians gathered there attacked them, beating Mammadov and the others with punches and kicks, and took them hostage. Later, employees of the Kapan District Internal Affairs Department of Armenia and military personnel took them to the department building. There, four Armenians in civilian clothes tortured them, inflicting bodily harm through repeated beatings.

As a result, K. Mammadov suffered fractured ribs on his right side, extensive bruising across his body, and a traumatic brain injury. Sh. Baghirov experienced a brain hemorrhage.

Soviet soldiers from Zangilan eventually rescued the hostages, placing them in an armoured personnel carrier (“BTR”) and bringing them back to Zangilan. The “UAZ” vehicle they had used was seized and appropriated by those who had taken them hostage in Armenia.

In response to a question from the prosecutor, Mammadov stated that he was hospitalized for two months due to the injuries he sustained in Armenia.

It should be noted that the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia, accused of crimes arising from Armenia’s military aggression—including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, seizure of power by force, and other grave offenses—is ongoing.