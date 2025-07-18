Azernews.Az

Friday July 18 2025

Azerbaijan emerges as quiet power in global tax policy

18 July 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan emerges as quiet power in global tax policy
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan’s tax system has evolved from a post-Soviet structure into a modern, flexible, and innovation-oriented institution. What began as a reform imperative has matured into a platform for international leadership. The clearest proof of this shift came with Azerbaijan’s 2024–2025 presidency of the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA), a role that not only recognized the country’s achievements in fiscal policy but also positioned it as a standard-setter for others.

