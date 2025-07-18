Iran resumes direct flights from Tabriz to Baku following suspension

18 July 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Direct flights between Tabriz and Baku are set to resume starting August 11, as reported by Iranian media outlets. The weekly service will be operated by Iran’s national carrier, Homa Airlines, on the Tabriz–Baku–Tabriz route, Azernews reports.

The flight connection, which had previously served as a key transport link between northwestern Iran and Azerbaijan, was suspended in the wake of the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran in June. The renewal of flights marks a step toward normalization of regional mobility and signals a cautious easing of tensions.

The resumption is expected to benefit both tourism and business exchanges between the two neighboring countries, particularly as bilateral economic and cultural ties gain renewed momentum.