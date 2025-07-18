EU approves one of 'strongest' Russia sanctions

18 July 2025 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced on Friday that the bloc has approved "one of its strongest sanctions packages against Russia to date," aimed at Moscow's military industry, oil, and financial sectors, Azernews reports.

"We’re cutting the Kremlin’s war budget further, going after 105 more shadow fleet ships, their enablers, and limiting Russian banks’ access to funding. Nord Stream pipelines will be banned. A lower oil price cap. We are putting more pressure on Russia’s military industry, Chinese banks that enable sanctions evasion, and blocking tech exports used in drones," Kallas wrote on X. Furthermore, she said the new sanctions will also target "the biggest Rosneft refinery in India."

The new measures aim to exert pressure on Russia's military machine and compel the country's leadership to end the conflict, the high representative stressed.