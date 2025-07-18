Dubai launches system to differentiate humans from AI

18 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Dubai has introduced a groundbreaking global classification system aimed at distinguishing products created by human effort from those generated by artificial intelligence, Azernews reports.

In his statement, the Crown Prince emphasized the growing challenge of distinguishing between human creativity and AI-generated content, acknowledging the rapid pace of technological advancement. He said, "The distinction between human creativity and artificial intelligence is becoming an increasing challenge in today’s fast-evolving technological landscape. This requires a fresh approach to understanding the growing influence of intelligent machines. That’s why we’ve launched the world’s first Human-Machine Interaction (HMC) system, designed to ensure clarity, transparency, and the ability to clearly distinguish human-created content from AI-generated outputs."

The Crown Prince also called on researchers, writers, publishers, designers, and content creators worldwide to adopt this new classification system responsibly, encouraging practices that will benefit humanity.

Sheikh Hamdan further instructed all government agencies in Dubai to begin incorporating this new system into their research and development activities. Developed by the Dubai Future Foundation, the HMC classification system aims to enhance transparency across industries by providing a visual framework to show how much a particular piece of content, research, or design has been influenced by intelligent machines. This system is particularly relevant as fields like research, design, and publishing increasingly rely on AI technologies.

The classification system defines "intelligent machines" as a broad category that includes various digital tools and technologies, such as algorithms, automation tools, generative AI models, robotics, or any system that contributes to the creation or analysis of content and research.

The HMC system introduces five key indicators that showcase the level of interaction between humans and intelligent machines. These include:

Fully Human-Created: Content created entirely by humans with no involvement from AI or machines.

Machine-Assisted Human Creation: Content created by humans, but improved, checked, or enhanced by machines (for example, AI-assisted editing or quality checks).

Collaborative Creation: Humans and machines work together in a partnership to produce content.

Machine-Led Creation: Machines take the primary role in generating content, with humans overseeing and ensuring quality and accuracy.

Fully Machine-Created: Content produced entirely by machines, with no human involvement at any stage.

Moreover, the system includes nine functional areas that represent the different stages of human-machine collaboration, such as idea generation, literature review, data collection, data analysis, interpretation, writing, translation, design, and visualization.

This innovative system is designed to be adaptable across a variety of industries, sectors, and content formats, including images, videos, articles, and more. It aims to promote transparency in content creation, ensuring that consumers and researchers can easily understand the role of AI in the materials they interact with. It could also inspire other countries to consider similar initiatives, potentially setting a global standard for managing AI-human collaboration.

With this system, Dubai is not just providing a framework for distinguishing AI-generated content but is also positioning itself as a global leader in the ethical and transparent use of AI technologies. This initiative may also spark a broader conversation on the future of work and creativity in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.