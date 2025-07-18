UK and Germany partner on next-generation long-range missile program

18 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United Kingdom and Germany are set to embark on a groundbreaking joint defense project to develop long-range precision missiles with a reach of over 2,000 kilometers—marking a significant leap in European military capabilities, Azernews reports.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to host German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London this Thursday during an official state visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties. As part of the visit, the two leaders are expected to unveil a major commitment to co-develop a new Deep Precision Strike System over the next decade.

According to an official statement, "The range of the new system will exceed 2,000 kilometers and it will become one of the most advanced missile platforms ever developed by the United Kingdom."

This initiative is set to be a central element of a broader Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the UK and Germany. The treaty will not only cover defense collaboration but also include joint efforts to tackle illegal migration, strengthen critical infrastructure, and enhance bilateral trade.

Analysts note that this missile development marks a strategic shift for both nations amid growing global security tensions and uncertainty surrounding NATO's long-term posture. The joint system could serve as a European counterweight to similar developments by rival powers, offering both deterrence and interoperability with allied forces.

The planned missile is expected to incorporate next-generation guidance systems, stealth capabilities, and the ability to deliver precision strikes deep into contested territory. Although few technical details have been released so far, defense experts suggest it could rival or even surpass existing cruise missile systems in both range and accuracy.

This UK-Germany collaboration may also signal a broader realignment in European defense strategy—emphasizing high-tech cooperation, autonomy, and resilience in an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical landscape.