Armenia cancels registration of so-called "Nagorno-Garabagh government"

18 July 2025 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office has filed a legal motion seeking to invalidate the registration of the so-called “Nagorno-Garabagh government’s” permanent representative office in Yerevan, originally granted on January 31, 2007, Azernews reports via Armenian media. The move marks a significant shift in Yerevan’s internal handling of post-conflict dynamics and further distances the Armenian government from structures associated with separatist aspirations in Garabagh.

Responding to questions about the decision, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made clear that he views the presence of such an entity on Armenian soil as unacceptable.

“This organization should belong to Armenia,” Pashinyan stated.

“I cannot allow the existence of a second state within the Republic of Armenia. I have said this before and I hoped that the message would be understood. Otherwise, the state must take action.”

His remarks reinforce a growing tendency within Yerevan to dismantle remnants of parallel authority tied to Garabagh's past separatist structures, especially after the full restoration of Azerbaijani sovereignty over the region in 2023.

Many Armenian officials have openly rejected calls to establish a “Nagorno-Garabagh government in exile,” warning that such a body could serve as a pretext for Azerbaijan to justify future military actions against Armenia. The legal step now taken by the Prosecutor General signals a further alignment of Armenia’s domestic policies with its international legal obligations and efforts to normalize relations with Baku.