President Ilham Aliyev reviews restoration efforts in Khojaly’s Tazabina village

18 July 2025 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

On July 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the ongoing restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Tazabina village, Khojaly district, Azernews reports.

The head of state first visited the home of Mahammad Farajov, a resident who has relocated to the village.

Elchin Yusubov, Special Representative of the President in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, briefed the President on completed and planned works.

By the end of 2025, 197 individual houses are expected to be completed, with an additional 159 houses scheduled for completion the following year. On July 14, 2025, 28 families, totaling 125 people, returned to the village to resettle.

Ongoing efforts to establish modern social infrastructure include the restoration of a 15.5-km, 10 kV power line and the initiation of metering; installation of an 11.4-km natural gas pipeline and repair of a 1.2-km existing gas line; restoration of a 300-cubic-meter water reservoir and drinking water network; and installation of a 16-km communication line to provide residents with fixed telephone, internet, and IPTV services. Additionally, 3,100 meters of internal village roads have been paved with asphalt. Preparatory work for the repair and restoration of preschool and general education facilities is underway, and major renovations are ongoing at an ambulatory medical center and a market building. A modern 1-hectare recreation park has been established to enhance residents’ leisure and relaxation opportunities.

Tazabina village, part of Khojaly district’s administrative territory, was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1992 and was liberated in September 2023 through anti-terrorist operations conducted by the Azerbaijani Army.