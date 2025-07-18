Khojaly brick factory inaugurated

18 July 2025 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

On July 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Khojaly brick factory.

The production facility was built in the village of Dashbulag, located in the Khojaly district. The project, with an investment value of AZN 8.5 million, has created permanent employment for 60 people, the majority of whom are residents of the territories liberated from occupation. The number of jobs at the plant is expected to increase to 120 in the future.

The plant has an annual production capacity of 16.2 million bricks. It utilizes modern German and Turkish technologies, with a focus on energy efficiency and environmental protection.

The main raw material source for the plant is the “Khojaly” clay deposit located near the city of Khojaly. The facility occupies nearly one hectare, with an additional 6.5 hectares allocated for raw material storage.

The plant will benefit from all incentives and exemptions provided to residents of the liberated territories. The application of tax, social insurance, and other concessions in these areas plays a crucial role in unlocking their economic potential, creating favorable conditions for business, and promoting entrepreneurial activity that boosts employment. Favorable conditions are being created for both investors and entrepreneurs. Overall, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan continues to pursue a consistent and systematic industrialization policy. In this context, technological modernization and the expansion of innovative production sectors remain key priorities.