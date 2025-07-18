Azerbaijan conducts 80 organ transplants under state insurance

18 July 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A total of 80 organ transplant surgeries were conducted in Azerbaijan during the first half of 2025 under the Mandatory Health Insurance Services Package, Azernews reports, citing a statement by the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance.

Of the transplants, 56% were kidney, 38% were liver, and 6% involved bone marrow.

Between January and June 2025, more than 44 million medical services were delivered under the country’s mandatory health insurance system.

In just six months, over 3.6 million individuals visited medical facilities 12.3 million times, the agency said.

The most common reasons for seeking care included general medical check-ups, as well as conditions related to the endocrine, respiratory, circulatory, and genitourinary systems.

Additionally, 154,987 referrals were issued to citizens in the first half of the year. Between January and April, individuals who received referrals accessed 64,983 surgeries and medical procedures at contracted health institutions.

Of these procedures, 1,192 were performed on children, while 63,791 were carried out on adults.