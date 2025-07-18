Long-term contracts vs. spot markets: Can Trans-Caspian pipeline fit Europe’s energy model?
Former President of Turkmenistan and current Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, is on an official visit to Azerbaijan. Although the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project was not explicitly discussed during the visit, the long-standing energy ambitions between the two countries and their strategic positions in the Caspian region bring the topic naturally back into focus. In light of the geopolitical shifts and renewed regional cooperation, Azernews sought expert views on whether the project could realistically be revived—and what it would mean for Azerbaijan’s energy strategy.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!