Long-term contracts vs. spot markets: Can Trans-Caspian pipeline fit Europe’s energy model?

18 July 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Former President of Turkmenistan and current Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, is on an official visit to Azerbaijan. Although the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project was not explicitly discussed during the visit, the long-standing energy ambitions between the two countries and their strategic positions in the Caspian region bring the topic naturally back into focus. In light of the geopolitical shifts and renewed regional cooperation, Azernews sought expert views on whether the project could realistically be revived—and what it would mean for Azerbaijan’s energy strategy.

