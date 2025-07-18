Azerbaijan boosts energy security with major upgrade to "8 November" Power Plant

18 July 2025 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The installed capacity of Azerbaijan’s “8 November” Thermal Power Plant has been raised to 1,880 megawatts following large-scale reconstruction and modernization efforts, Azernews reports, citing AzərEnerji OJSC officials.

Speaking to journalists during a press visit to Mingachevir, Müşfiq Abuzərli, Head of Service at AzərEnerji’s Production Department, announced that the reconstruction process, which was completed in just two years, has significantly enhanced both the capacity and efficiency of the station.

“Implementation was carried out using the latest technologies,” Abuzərli said. “Trial operations began in December last year and were successfully completed by April this year, allowing the plant to be fully commissioned.”

The modernized facility now includes four newly installed gas turbines, each with a capacity of 320 megawatts. In addition, four heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) were installed, each with a production capacity of 400 tons of steam. The steam produced in these units is then used to drive three pre-existing 100-megawatt steam turbines, boosting overall electricity generation.

This hybrid gas-steam configuration has raised the total capacity of the plant to 1,880 megawatts, making it one of the largest thermal power plants in Azerbaijan and a critical pillar of the country's energy security infrastructure.

Importantly, the modernization has not only expanded output but also greatly improved the plant’s fuel efficiency and environmental performance.

“Previously, generating one kilowatt-hour of electricity required approximately 335 grams of conventional fuel,” Abuzərli explained. “Thanks to the new technology, this figure has been reduced to 225 grams.”

The efficiency gains translate into substantial environmental benefits. The reduction in fuel consumption is expected to prevent approximately 1.2 billion cubic meters of harmful emissions from being released into the atmosphere annually.

The "8 November" Thermal Power Plant plays a strategic role in meeting Azerbaijan’s energy needs and contributes significantly to the stability of the national grid. As the country continues to modernize its energy sector, the plant stands as a symbol of technological advancement, operational reliability, and environmental responsibility.