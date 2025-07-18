Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters set off for North Macedonia

18 July 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani national youth taekwondo team has set off for Skopje, North Macedonia, to participate in the 18th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Mehdi Budagli (48 kg), Aydin Suleymanov (55 kg), Ziya Hasanli (63 kg), Yunis Huseynov (73 kg), Eljan Aliyev (+73 kg), Khuraman Javadzadeh (44 kg), Humay Dadashova (49 kg), and Sehri Jalalova (55 kg), under the leadership of Rashad Mammadov, the head coach of the youth team, and Farida Azizova.

The European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) is a biennial multi-sport event for youth athletes (aged 14 to 18) from the member countries of the Association of European Olympic Committees.

The 2025 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival (Skopje 2025) will take place from July 20-26 in North Macedonia.

Athletes from 49 countries are expected to participate in the 18th edition of the festival.

The following competitions will take place: 3x3 basketball, athletics, badminton, basketball, canoe slalom, cycling, handball, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, and volleyball.

Badminton and table tennis will be featured for the first time since 2022 and 2007, respectively.

Moreover, shooting and taekwondo will be included for the first time. Basketball will be played both in the traditional format and the 3x3 format.

The event's mascot is an anthropomorphic sun named "Shiny," symbolizing warmth, unity, and friendship while representing the values of the EYOF.