ICESCO's Regional Office explores strengthening ties [PHOTOS]

18 July 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first seminar dedicated to cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and science has been organised at the Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in Baku, Azernews reports.

The main task of ICESCO's regional office in Baku, which opened on April 29, 2025, is to coordinate cooperation between the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia – Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This region is home to unique cultural treasures, ranging from the Great Silk Road to various examples of intangible heritage, and is capable of playing a significant role in shaping the global cultural landscape.

Abdulhakeem Al-Senan, the Director of ICESCO's Regional Office in Baku, opened the event with a welcoming speech. He thanked all those who contributed to the organisation of the seminar.

In his speech, he emphasised that the Regional Office in Baku was established to strengthen ICESCO's presence in the Caucasus and Central Asia, as well as to assist in fostering closer cooperation between member states.

"This office is not just a structural unit of ICESCO, but also a fully-fledged and strong centre. It serves as a direct link between the organisation's headquarters and all member countries, contributing to the implementation of national plans and the development of education, science, and culture," the director said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the partner countries – Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan – for their support in the establishment of the office.

Farid Jafarov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture, emphasised that the opening of ICESCO's regional office is of special significance, as its activities will cover a wide range of areas, from education and culture to information technology.

The Deputy Minister stressed that special attention would be given to the cultural field, in which Azerbaijan has traditionally been highly active. According to him, in recent years, the country has been actively collaborating with international experts in the cultural sector, which remains one of the priorities of state policy.

Farid Jafarov also recalled that ICESCO's cooperation with Azerbaijan extends to the Karabakh region. This collaboration is being carried out not only at the state level but also with the involvement of non-governmental organisations and the private sector.

He also mentioned that last year, ICESCO, with the support of the international community, was a partner in a project implemented jointly with Azerbaijani counterparts, focusing specifically on ecological issues.

Furthermore, he reminded that ICESCO declared the ancient city of Shusha, located in Azerbaijan's recently liberated territory, the Capital of Islamic Culture for 2024.

"During this period, we held several international events to mark this significant occasion, both in Shusha and other regions of Azerbaijan," the Deputy Minister added.

Anar Karimov, ICESCO's Director of International Cooperation, then spoke and noted that the Baku office, with its rich and diverse heritage, would be a "beacon" for the organisation in the region. "We are talking about creating a new cooperation platform based on peace, mutual respect, and a shared vision for the future," he emphasised.

Karimov presented three proposals by ICESCO regarding regional integration. He stated: "First, we propose the creation of a unified regional cluster, supported by ICESCO and other partners, which will connect the countries of the region. This cluster will focus on two broad areas: cultural heritage, science and innovation, climate resilience, and curriculum development."

He also mentioned that the regional office in Baku would hold a seminar on the protection of cultural heritage on July 28 of this year. This important initiative will bring together experts and organisations to identify ways of safeguarding and promoting both tangible and intangible heritage. Additionally, other centers will be created to take leadership in the fields of education, innovation, "green" science, multilingual digital content, and publishing, ensuring institutional leadership and balanced participation from all countries in the region.

Finally, Maryam Qafar-zadə, Deputy Director of ICESCO's Regional Office in Baku, addressed the audience. She spoke about the organization's mission, emphasizing that its primary goal is to strengthen the capacities of regional countries by providing access to programs and projects aimed at developing education and science, protecting cultural heritage, empowering youth and women, promoting cultural dialogue, and preserving the environment.

As part of the event, a video was presented to the seminar participants, highlighting the history of ICESCO's establishment, when and which countries joined the organization, as well as its key initiatives and areas of activity in a global context.

In this regard, the regional seminar has become an effective platform for enhancing cooperation between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The aim of the meeting was to deepen regional integration and promote ICESCO's mission of strengthening connections between countries through education, science, and culture.

The seminar continued with panel discussions. Representatives from the participating countries exchanged experiences and ideas, presenting their proposals on how to develop cooperation in the fields of culture, science, and education.

The seminar participants put forward specific initiatives to strengthen regional partnership, emphasising the importance of close collaboration and joint efforts to achieve common goals.

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.