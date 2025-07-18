Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister visits farmers in Kalbajar [PHOTOS]

18 July 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, visited the Kalbajar district as part of a broader mission to assess and support agricultural activities in the liberated territories of Garabagh. The visit included meetings with local farmers and inspections of livestock and beekeeping operations, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry’s Public Relations and Information Department.

The minister first met with Bashir Hajiyev, the Special Representative of the President in Kalbajar, along with staff from the representative office. The discussions focused on the restoration and development of agricultural activity in the post-conflict areas.

Key topics included the organization of seasonal transhumance to highland pastures for livestock and beekeeping enterprises, the current status of these sectors, the monitoring of agricultural activities, and the upcoming Honey Festival to be held in Kalbajar. Plans for establishing agritourism farms were also discussed.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured a newly opened shop dedicated to the sale of beekeeping products and a veterinary pharmacy serving local farmers.

The minister and his team then visited highland pastures where livestock and beekeeping enterprises have resumed seasonal activity. They inspected the condition of the pastures, animal husbandry practices, productivity levels, and the implementation of veterinary measures.

During discussions with farmers, ideas were exchanged on the development of agriculture in the region. Farmers shared their perspectives on improving livestock productivity and suggested ways to enhance the organization of seasonal migrations to high-altitude grazing areas. Their proposals were noted, and ministry officials addressed various questions and concerns raised during the meeting.

This visit is part of Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to revitalize economic life in liberated territories through the restoration of traditional livelihoods and the promotion of sustainable rural development.