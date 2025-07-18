Azerbaijani filmmakers discuss strategies for success at international festivals [PHOTOS]

18 July 2025 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's film industry is undergoing an exciting transformation, marked by an emerging generation of young filmmakers eager to make their mark on the international stage.

With growing participation in prominent film festivals and an increasing focus on co-productions, Azerbaijani cinema is steadily gaining global attention.

Recent initiatives, such as workshops, industry discussions, and film projects showcased at international festivals, are helping to refine the craft and establish Azerbaijan as an emerging hub for cinematic talent.

A discussion titled "What Films Are Festivals Expecting from Us?" was held at the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan, featuring young directors and screenwriters, Azernews reports.

The discussion was attended by film critic Haji Safarov, directors Turkan Huseyn and Nurlan Hasanli. Haji Safarov has participated as a film critic in prestigious festivals such as San Sebastián and Cannes.

The projects of Turkan Huseyn and Nurlan Hasanli have been showcased at various international workshops and participated in script development programs. Video presentations from young directors were shown to the guests.

Film critic and moderator Sevda Sultanova noted that the focus of the discussion was on participation in international film festivals, ways to achieve success in this field, and identifying priorities. She posed the question to the participants about the very concept of "festival cinema."

"We sometimes have a misconception that festival cinema cannot be commercial, that it is not aimed at wide distribution, and that it must include long, static shots. However, practice shows the opposite. What does 'festival cinema' actually mean, and what should authors pay attention to?" the moderator inquired.

Haji Safarov emphasized that a festival is, first and foremost, a powerful tool for promoting national values, history, and culture, as well as contemporary life and society, to a broad international audience.

"A festival gives a film the opportunity to reach the international stage. It can be of any genre—what matters is finding the right audience for it. Films do not make it to major festivals by accident. Companies invest in films with the intention of showcasing them on various platforms and achieving commercial success. Therefore, preference is given to films with artistic value, speaking a universal language, and possessing originality. The main goal is to enter the global film market," said the film critic.

Turkan Huseyn noted that a festival is a place where the director meets the audience. Regardless of the genre, any film can be presented at a festival.

"It is a very fruitful platform for promoting various ideas. First and foremost, you find your audience. A festival serves as a tool for continuing the work, establishing direct contact, gaining recognition, and, at the same time, a well-organized budget is a significant factor. You must clearly understand which funds you can approach with a specific project. If the budget is too small, you may not be taken seriously. The budget must be realistic," emphasized the director.

In his speech, Nurlan Hasanli highlighted the importance of international collaboration.

"Rustam Ibrahimbayov rightly wrote that for countries with small film markets, participation in co-productions is essential for entering the global arena. The production companies involved in the process take an interest in the films and help them reach international markets. The second important factor is the intensity of production within the country," noted the director.

According to him, each festival has its own criteria. These include the fame of the team and the director's reputation. If the director is a newcomer, the plot and theme attract attention. The current trend—whether it's a topic or a region matters. For example, films from countries involved in armed conflicts always draw interest.

"From my experience: my documentary film was included in several programs because it incorporated elements of humour. Among 15 documentaries, where 14 were dramas, my film, being the only comedy, ended up being the final one, so the audience would leave with a good mood. Uniqueness is what attracts. Making a good film is just the beginning of the journey. You must go through many stages: collaboration with co-producing companies, promoting the project, working with major distributors, and so on," he added.

It was noted that to participate in projects, a good command of English is essential, as well as the ability to properly prepare a project: logline, synopsis, director's and producer's statement.

Knowledge of the project's structure is a key element. Previous achievements are taken into account when submitting applications to festivals, so it's advisable to start with local and regional programs.

The discussions continued with the evening's guests, addressing questions and proposals.