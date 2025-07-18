NARGIS Magazine presents Azerbaijani kamancha to Museu de la Música de Barcelona [PHOTOS]

18 July 2025 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Ulviyya Mahmud, Editor-in-Chief of NARGIS Magazine, along with a representative from Casa Azerbaiyán in Barcelona, visited the Museu de la Música de Barcelona, where they presented the Azerbaijani national instrument, the kamancha, to the museum's director, Jordi Alomar i Payeras, Azernews reports.

This visit was part of a cultural exchange that began on July 4, when NARGIS Magazine, with support from the Fund for the Support of the Azerbaijani Diaspora, hosted a special evening at the historic Palau Dalmases in Barcelona to launch the book "Əlifba. A Cultural Alphabet".

The kamancha, a gift to the museum, was crafted by Mammadali Mammadov, Head of the Scientific Research Laboratory for the Improvement and Restoration of National Musical Instruments at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. It is the first Azerbaijani national instrument to be featured in the Museu de la Música de Barcelona.