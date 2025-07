Azerbaijan’s sovereign wealth fund invests in Italian solar power portfolio

18 July 2025 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) is set to expand its footprint in the European renewable energy sector by acquiring a minority stake in solar assets operated by U.S.-based Enfinity Global Inc. in Italy, Azernews reports. SOFAZ will acquire a 49% stake in a 402-megawatt portfolio owned by Enfinity. The portfolio includes...

