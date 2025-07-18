President Ilham Aliyev visits Khanyurdu village in Khojaly and meets with relocated residents [PHOTOS]

18 July 2025 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

On July 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Khanyurdu village in the Khojaly district, Azernews reports.

During the visit, President Ilham Aliyev toured the homes of resettled residents Rasim Javadov and Karam Abbasov.

Khanyurdu village, part of the Ballija village administrative territory in the Khojaly district, has seen 40 individual houses fully restored. An additional 65 homes are slated for restoration by the end of this year, with 93 more planned for repair and restoration in 2026. On July 14 of this year, 33 families, totaling 122 people, returned to their native Khanyurdu village.

Efforts are underway to establish modern social infrastructure in the village. A 14-km, 10 kV power line has been repaired and metering initiated; over 10 km of natural gas pipeline has been laid, and a 4-km existing gas line restored. An artesian well, a 400-cubic-meter water reservoir, and a drinking water network have also been repaired. A 10.4-km communication line has been installed, providing residents with access to fixed telephone, internet, and IPTV services. More than 2 km of internal village roads have been paved with asphalt. Preparatory work is ongoing for the repair and restoration of a general education facility, while major renovations are underway at an ambulatory medical center and a market building. Additionally, a 1-hectare recreation park has been established in the village.

President Ilham Aliyev also met with residents who have relocated to both Tazabina and Khanyurdu villages and held conversations with them.