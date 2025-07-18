Azerbaijan, Pakistan push for multimodal corridor linking Asia to Europe [PHOTOS]

18 July 2025 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The leadership of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), a key subsidiary of AZCON Holding, held a video conference with Chairman of Pakistan Railways, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, to deepen bilateral cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, Azernews reports.

According to a statement released by Azerbaijan Railways and reported by Azernews, the meeting centered on expanding cargo transportation volumes, port integration, and new joint investment opportunities along routes connecting Azerbaijan and Pakistan via the East-West axis.

The discussions reflected growing interest in enhancing regional interconnectivity across the South Asia–Caucasus–Europe corridor. Both sides voiced support for a multimodal transport corridor that would link China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan, positioning Baku as a pivotal hub in global trade.

Among the practical initiatives discussed were pilot logistics projects, including the development of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Express and trilateral cargo transport involving Pakistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan. The utilization of Pakistan’s Gwadar Port was highlighted as a critical component in facilitating faster cargo flows between Asia and Europe through the Middle Corridor.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening rail and maritime integration in line with evolving global transit demands.