Turkiye-Azerbaijan relations reach historic high, says Turkish Ambassador

18 July 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan have reached their highest peak in history, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün stated today at the “Turkiye-Azerbaijan Brotherhood Forum,” Azernews reports.

Ambassador Akgün emphasized that the principle of “One nation, two states” remains the cornerstone of the strong bond between the two countries:

“This brotherhood is primarily driven by the will of our peoples. In today’s complex global environment, joint cooperation between Turkiye and Azerbaijan is more important than ever. The two nations share deep and powerful ties.”

He highlighted key moments that exemplify this close relationship, citing Turkiye’s response to the July 15 coup attempt, the Kahramanmaraş earthquake, and the mutual support during Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War as prime examples of solidarity.

Ambassador Akgün also underscored the vital role of the media in shaping public perception, noting that:

“There are forces both for and against this brotherhood. Therefore, the media must approach every opinion with special attention.”