47th session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee wraps up

18 July 2025 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Paris has concluded with the inclusion of 26 new cultural and natural sites into the World Heritage List, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's Ancient City of Gabala and the Historical-Cultural and Natural Complex of Gamigaya and Goygol have been included in the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage Sites.

This year, there was also a renewed focus on African heritage. Four new sites from the continent were added to the list, while three endangered sites were removed from it.

With the addition of 26 new sites, the total number of properties on the World Heritage List has reached 1,248 across 170 countries. The Committee also approved the expansion of the territories of two existing World Heritage sites, which will allow for the creation of transboundary natural parks.

Many of the nominations presented at this year's session were initiated by local communities and supported by national authorities. This is particularly true for the four new sites from Africa and the Aboriginal lands of Murujuga in Australia.

The inclusion of these sites in the list confirms international recognition and highlights the key role of indigenous peoples in the preservation of this heritage.

Since 2020, UNESCO has allocated over $34 million USD for cultural heritage preservation projects across Africa. These funds are used for specialist training, nomination preparation, and the financing of conservation projects.

At the 47th session, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone presented their first nominations for inclusion in the World Heritage List, further strengthening its universality. It is expected that by 2027, seven new African countries will present their first nominations.

The next 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will take place in the summer of 2026 in Busan, South Korea.