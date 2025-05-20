Second group of Azerbaijani pilgrims to depart for Hajj this month

20 May 2025 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The second group of Azerbaijani pilgrims is scheduled to depart for the Hajj pilgrimage on May 26, according to Vusal Jahangiri, head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Caucasus Muslim Board (QMI) and administrator of the Hajj electronic system, Azernews reports.

As previously reported, the first group of pilgrims from Azerbaijan will set out for Hajj on May 25. Additional groups will follow in stages.

The submission of documents for those intending to perform Hajj began on January 21 and is expected to close soon, officials said.

Hajj Package Price and Travel Details

The cost of a Hajj package for each pilgrim is set at 5,950 USD. All travel arrangements will be conducted by air and organized in a standardized format.

Required Documents for Hajj Registration

Applicants wishing to register for the Hajj pilgrimage must provide the following:

A valid international passport with at least one year before expiration;

A copy of the national ID card;

Two color photographs (5x5 cm) on a white background, with women wearing a dark headscarf;

A medical certificate indicating fitness for travel.

Document submission is carried out on weekdays between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the QMI administrative building in Baku, located at 7 Mirza Fatali Street.

Strict Penalties for Unauthorized Hajj Travel

Saudi authorities have issued a stern warning for those attempting to perform Hajj without official permission. Under newly implemented rules, which will be enforced for 44 days starting tomorrow, unauthorized entry into Mecca or sacred sites may result in fines of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals (approximately 5,300 USD). Assisting others in obtaining pilgrimage visas without proper authorization may incur fines up to 100,000 riyals (approximately 26,000 USD).

Foreign nationals attempting unauthorized Hajj travel face deportation and a 10-year entry ban into Saudi Arabia. Vehicles carrying unauthorized pilgrims may also be subject to seizure through court order.

Are Children Allowed on the Hajj?

Regarding concerns about bringing children, Vusal Jahangiri stated that there is no official ban on children participating in the pilgrimage. He acknowledged that some Saudi news outlets have reported such restrictions, but they appear to apply only to Saudi citizens.

"In general, we do not take very young children," Jahangiri said. "We allow children over the age of 12. If someone insists on bringing a child, we advise against it due to the challenging conditions. This year, one pilgrim wanted to bring their children, but after consultation, they understood the risks and decided not to."