Astana celebrates Novruz with festive events and cultural celebrations [PHOTOS]
Festivities celebrating the Novruz holiday took place in Astana.
According to Azernews, via Azertag, the celebrations were held at the city square in front of the Akimat building, near the Kazakh Eli and Bayterek monuments, as well as at the Astana Arena stadium and the EXPO grounds.
The events featured traditional music, craft fairs, and the preparation of traditional dishes. National sports competitions were also held, with winners receiving valuable prizes and souvenirs.
Additionally, traditional yurts were set up, and holiday fairs were organized in various districts of the city.
