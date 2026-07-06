Speaker of Zimbabwe’s National Assembly visits Alley of Honors, Victory Park in Baku [PHOTOS]

6 July 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A delegation headed by Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda, Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honor in Baku on July 6, AzerNEWS reports.

The Speaker of the National Assembly paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder and architect of modern independent Azerbaijan, by laying a wreath and flowers at his grave.

The delegation also visited Victory Park in Baku, where members laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

During the visit, the guests were briefed on Victory Park, which was created to preserve the memory of the Azerbaijani people’s heroism during the Patriotic War, commemorate the historic victory, and honor the memory of the martyrs.