Zimbabwe National Assembly Speaker arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on 5 July.
AzerNEWS reports via Azertag that the Zimbabwean parliamentary delegation was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Mahir Suleymanli, head of the Azerbaijan–Zimbabwe Interparliamentary Relations Working Group of the Milli Majlis, along with other officials.
During the visit, Speaker Mudenda is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with Azerbaijani officials, during which the two sides will exchange views on the future development of bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation.
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