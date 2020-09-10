By Akbar Mammadov

The United Nations is interested in a peaceful solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the organization’s Resident Coordinator Ghulam Isaczai has said.

Isaczai made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on September 9.

During the meeting, Bayramov spoke about Armenia’s latest pre-planned military provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region on the border as well as Yerevan's policy of aggression.

He reminded that Azerbaijan has raised this issue with international organizations, including the UN Secretary-General.

In turn, Isaczai reminded the statement of the UN Secretary-General on the cross-border incident and noted the active role played by UN Secretary-General. He stressed that the UN is interested in a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Furthermore, the sides held discussions on mutually beneficial and comprehensive cooperation relations between the UN and Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev’s recent initiative to hold the UN General Assembly special session in response to COVID-19 pandemic was highly appreciated during the meeting. It was noted that discussions are underway on the format and modalities of the high-level meeting of the special session.

The sides also discussed conducting joint events commemorating the UN 75th Anniversary.

It should be noted that the UN Security Council passed four resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan during the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994.

Thre recent cross-border fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan started on July 12 with Armenia's firing artillery at Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Tovuz region. Azerbaijani army lost 12 servicemen as a result of Armenian attacks. One civilian was killed as a result of artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces.

