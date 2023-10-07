France removes Ukrainian flag from city hall facade

7 October 2023 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

The authorities of the city of Vienne (Isere department), located in the south-east of France, decided to remove the Ukrainian flag from the facade of the city hall, Azernews reports.

The reason for this was the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz