We will do everything possible to stop blood flowing from Middle East to Garabagh

7 October 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

"We will do everything in our power to stop the blood flowing from the Middle East to Garabagh" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this in his address to citizens in front of Ankara's Sports Palace, where he travelled to attend the AKP's fourth extraordinary congress, Azernews reports.

Turkish President says official Ankara will continue its strategy of drying up terrorism at its source:

"We will resolutely fight terrorism. We will solve problems with our neighbours and all countries in the region through dialogue.

We have done all we can to stop the blood flowing from the Middle East to Garabagh and restore stability in the region. We will continue to do this."

Erdogan also commented on the current tensions between Israel and Palestine, saying, "We call on all sides to act with restraint and refrain from rash steps that will further exacerbate tensions."

The Turkish leader also said that they will make every effort in the municipal elections to be held on 31 March 2024, as they will in the presidential elections.

