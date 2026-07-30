AnewZ documents former Shusha prison where Azerbaijani POWs were held [VIDEO]

30 July 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

AnewZ has released a special report examining the former Shusha prison, where Azerbaijani prisoners were held during the period of Armenian occupation.

According to AzerNEWS, the report features Lithuanian war journalist Ricardas Lapaitis, who visited the prison to document a site described as a symbol of torture, starvation and psychological abuse.

While touring the facility, Lapaitis showed the prison's cramped cells, punishment chambers and the so-called "coffin in the wall," recounting testimonies from former Azerbaijani prisoners of war who were detained there.

According to the journalist, the prison walls continue to bear the traces of the suffering endured by those who were subjected to harsh treatment during their imprisonment.

The report aims to document the conditions in the prison and preserve the accounts of former detainees through on-site footage and survivor testimonies.