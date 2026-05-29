Captains Regent of Republic of San Marino send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino Alice Mina and Vladimiro Selva have sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the occasion of your country’s Independence Day, we would like to extend, on behalf of the people of San Marino and in our own name, our congratulations and best wishes to you and to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.
On this remarkable day, we wish Your Excellency success and prosperous and auspicious future to all the people of Azerbaijan.
Sincerely,
Alice Mina and Vladimiro Selva
Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino"
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