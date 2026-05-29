Azerbaijan awards Asaf Hajiyev with "Shohrat" Order

29 May 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

The decree notes that Asaf Hajiyev was awarded the "Shohrat" Order for his fruitful activity in the public life of Azerbaijan and his services to the development of science.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Asaf Hajiyev has been awarded the "Shohrat" Order, AzerNEWS reports.

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